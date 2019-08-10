H-E-B Recognized for Support, Hiring of People with Disabilities

H-E-B has received the Lex Frieden Employment Award, which recognizes Texas employers that foster a diverse, accessible and innovative workplace for people with disabilities. The Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities chose H-E-B for the Large Employer category.

The committee noted H-E-B's Bridges program, run by Jenn Byron Ross, which has a mission of helping better understand, support and recruit new employees with disabilities.

“At H-E-B, our culture is rooted in inclusion, where each and every person counts. The H-E-B Bridges program proactively, purposefully, and intentionally recruits Texans with disabilities. At H-E-B, we look for the best of the best and there are talented Texans who just so happen to identify as having a disability – we call them Partners,” an H-E-B representative said upon receiving the award.

The committee also mentioned Tina James, H-E-B's chief people officer, recognizing that "she brings in experts to speak to employees who have a family member diagnosed with autism, going above and beyond the call of duty."

The award, which has been around since 1979, will be given out this month during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, along with awards for small, medium and non-profit employers.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.