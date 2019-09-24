H-E-B Offering Safer Medication Disposal

H-E-B has joined the legion of retailers providing pharmacy customers with a free, effective medication disposal solution.

Now available at all H-E-B Pharmacy locations in Texas, DisposeRx is a non-toxic, safe solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. When water and the DisposeRx powder are added to drugs, they are chemically and physically isolated in a polymer gel made from materials that are FDA approved for oral medications. Patients can use the product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

The disposal solution is available to all pharmacy customers upon request. H-E-B's pharmacists can also counsel patients on all medication and on how to properly use DisposeRx.

"At H-E-B, the health and safety of our customers is a top priority," said Craig Norman, senior vice president, H-E-B Pharmacy. "As we see a rise in opioid abuse and other prescription drug misuse in communities across the nation, it's important that we offer our customers, at no cost, a safe, effective, easy-to-use disposal option they can use at home."

Additionally, to combat prescription drug abuse, H-E-B, in conjunction with the DEA, is hosting drug-takeback days throughout the year where customers can bring unused medication to the store for proper disposal. H-E-B pharmacies also educate customers on their medications and the potential of prescription drug abuse, and stock Naloxone as an option for people at risk of experiencing opioid-related issues.

"We are thrilled that H-E-B has added DisposeRx packets to the list of quality products offered at their pharmacy counters," said William Simpson, president of DisposeRx. "Now supplied with an effective drug disposal solution and patient education, H-E-B pharmacists can talk with customers about the importance of disposing unused medications in a timely and appropriate way."

H-E-B's partnership with DisposeRX comes after Albertsons Cos. announced this month its own agreement with the company. Walmart, Walgreens and other retailers also offer DisposeRX programs.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.