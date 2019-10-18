Press enter to search
H-E-B Director Named Chair of PMA's Board

10/18/2019
Joe Don Zetzsche
Joe Don Zetzsche

The 2019-2020 Produce Marketing Association (PMA) board of directors took office Oct. 17, during PMA’s 2019 Fresh Summit Convention & Expo in Anaheim, California. New Chair Joe Don Zetzsche, director of floral and blooms, at H-E-B is joined on the board by six other officers and 32 directors.

“I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse group of female and male industry leaders from around the global on the PMA Board, which includes representation from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand and South Africa,” said Zetzsche during his address at Fresh Summit. “It will be through the thought partnership of the Board, which spans multiple georgraphies and ethnicities, that I promise we will deliver more value to members in the year ahead.”

In addition to Zetsche, officers elected to the 2019-2020 PMA board include:

  • Chair-Elect: Dwight Ferguson, CEO/president, Naturipe Farms LLC
  • Secretary-Treasurer: Doug Grant, executive vice president & chief operating officer, The Oppenheimer Group
  • Past Chair:  David Marguleas, CEO, Sun World, LLC, Coachella
  • Vice Chair: Jacob Krempel, director of produce & grocery procurement, HelloFresh
  • Vice Chair: Ruth McLennan, vice president produce/floral/cold storage, Dairy Farm
  • Center for Growing Talent Board Chair: Marty Craner, CEO, B&C Fresh Sales

PMA is a trade organization representing companies from every segment of the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. 

With more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

