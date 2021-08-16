H-E-B-Affiliated Mixed-Use Project in Texas Completes Financing

Another grocer has been tapped for its potential to attract foot traffic in a mixed-use property. Diversified real estate company Stratus Properties Inc. has completed construction financing for the first phase of development of Magnolia Place, an H-E-B shadow-anchored, mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas.

“In response to the increased demand for residential properties throughout Texas, we have increased the residential component in the new development plans for this project,” said William H. Armstrong III, chairman of the board and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Stratus. “We continue to evaluate a sale of the land for the single-family residential component, and we look forward to further enhancing the value of this property for our shareholders.”

Magnolia Place is currently planned to consist of four retail buildings totaling approximately 35,000 square feet, five retail pad sites to be sold or ground leased, 194 single-family lots and approximately 500 multifamily units. Earlier this month, construction began on the first phase of development, which is expected to consist of two retail buildings totaling approximately 19,000 square feet, all five pad sites, and the road, utility and drainage infrastructure necessary to support the entire development. H-E-B recently began construction on its 95,000-square-foot grocery store on an adjoining 18-acre site owned by the grocer.

Other food retailers that revealed this year that they will be featured in mixed-use properties include Target, Roche Bros., Publix Super Markets, DeCicco & Sons, and Milam’s Markets.

Meanwhile, H-E-B shared plans on June 8 for a new store in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. The McKinney, Texas, location is expected to open in 2023, with a groundbreaking later this year.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12.