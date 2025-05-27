The first brand to bring prebiotic fibers from supplements to food, gutzy Organic has expanded its lineup with two Prebiotic Plant Protein Smoothie Pouches – sweet, refreshing Tropical Mango and bold, antioxidant-packed Cherry Berry Acai – as consumers increasingly call for more convenient, on-the-go protein-rich and gut-friendly snacking options. With no artificial additives, added sugars or preservatives, both pouches are gluten- and dairy-free, contain fewer than 110 calories per pouch, and are a good source of plant protein (7 grams) and fiber (7-8 grams), all while offering an indulgently creamy texture. The nutrient-dense adult snack can be found in the produce department, on the refrigerated shelf near fresh-cut fruit, to maintain the potency and freshness of its hand-picked Acacia prebiotic. a 3.38-fluid-ounce pouch of either flavor retails for a suggested $2.49.