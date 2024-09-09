Grocery’s Greatest Show Is Back

Companies visiting the Hussmann Roadshow this year can expect two sets of curricula that will focus on refrigerant comparison, solution recommendations, controller compatibility and installation guidance.

“We have been in the industry for nearly 120 years, and we have the responsibility to help retailers become more comfortable with the ever-evolving landscape of refrigeration solutions,” says Tim Figge, CEO of Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann Corp. “The Evolve Experience is all about stewardship. It’s about educating the retailers and contractors on the regulations, as well as providing basic training on the solutions that are coming to the market.”

Good Stewards

Those solutions include refrigeration systems and architectures that leverage transcritical CO2, R-290 and other emerging low-GWP options.

[RELATED: Special Report - 2024 Grocery Tech Trends]

“Our goal is to ensure that retailers understand that there are options, no matter what they’re trying to accomplish in their store,” adds Figge. “Whether it’s a new store or an existing remodeled store — we want to be their guide. As our industry evolves, we continue to innovate. We’re here to help our customers navigate the changing landscape and together build a better future.”

Helping Retailers Evolve

According to Figge, companies visiting the Hussmann Roadshow this year can expect two sets of curricula that will focus on refrigerant comparison, solution recommendations, controller compatibility and installation guidance.

“One course is for beginners, with a high-level focus on the basics of natural refrigerants and recent regulations,” explains Figge. “The other course is more advanced, with a focus on the systems, components and technologies. It also provides a deep dive into the low-GWP refrigerant options.”

Hussmann’s Evolve Experience 2024 launched Aug. 26, in Columbus, Ohio.

“As a leader in the industry, we wanted to take this opportunity to bring the training directly to our customers,” says Figge. “Through this experience, we hope to provide both insight and comfort to retailers, emphasizing that there are solutions that will allow them to continue to deliver in their stores in a safe and successful way.”