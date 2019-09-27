Grocery Retailers Score Wins in Meat Sales

Amid the barbecue smoke that wafted over the western North Carolina mountains this past week, several supermarket operators were recognized for their efforts to boost awareness and sales of beef.

And despite the continued rise of plant-based products and other alternative proteins, beef remains a strong sales driver for retailers, particularly those leveraging the Certified Angus Beef (CAB) brand in their meat departments.

“Our retail partners really enhanced their offerings, adding Certified Angus Beef brand Prime, as well as ground beef and burgers in stores,” David O’Diam, VP of retail, said during the brand’s annual conference, held Sept. 23-25 at the Omni Grove Park Inn, in scenic Asheville, N.C. “Quality-minded grocers and their customers trust the brand because of its assured quality across the meat case, deli, to-go meals and frozen foods, giving consumers the ultimate choice of meal solutions for their families and special occasions.”

To be sure, value-added suppliers are incorporating quality raw materials from Certified Angus Beef into retail products like burgers, deli meats, beef-based bacon (under the Schmacon trademark), and even retail-ready burnt ends, a favorite among barbecue fans.

But grocery retailers stood out among those on the front lines merchandising their meat departments to capitalize on shopper need-states and drive basket ring with inspiration for meal solutions and total store success.

Topping the list of grocers earning the applause of processors, distributors, chefs, retailers and cattle ranchers attending the conference was Abingdon, Va.-based Food City, named CAB’s Retailer of the Year.

“Food City has set the bar on quality and service in the Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee region by offering the Certified Angus Beef brand for 20 years, and by having trained butchers in stores to cut the meat and assist customers,” brand leaders said.

The retailer – whose Johnson City, Tenn., store (a one-time Progressive Grocer Store of the Month) was included on an afternoon retail tour during the conference – introduced the brand‘s Prime line in its stores this year and featured the branded beef in promotions for Father’s Day, summer grilling and holiday roasting, as well as in weekly circulars and in-store signage.