Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store

Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area.

The discount store includes a wide range of groceries including fresh meat, produce, and specialty and organic items. Offerings also span gifts, toys, household items, health and beauty, general merchandise, and beer and wine.

"We are so thrilled to bring a Grocery Outlet location to the Mechanicsburg community and provide big savings on high quality groceries," said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet. "Windsor Park Shopping Center is the ideal location for us as it's centrally located with high traffic among a strong, growing residential population who will benefit from the deeply-discounted convenience shopping we offer."

In November, the deep discount grocer undertook a major regional rollout of Axiom Cloud’s "apps for refrigeration" to 79 stores throughout California. The apps help enhance refrigeration uptime, reduce refrigerant leak rates and generate new revenue through automated demand response. In the first three months of operation, the apps helped Grocery Outlet stores save $418,000 on energy bills and maintenance costs.

Also in November, Grocery Outlet expanded its partnership with Uber Technologies, bringing on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to its stores throughout New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Those locations join stores in California, Oregon and Washington for a total of 386 in seven states. The service is now available at locations in Los Angeles; San Francisco; San Diego; Philadelphia; Seattle; Sacramento; Portland, Ore.; and other cities.

The company also recently reported results for its third quarter ended Oct. 1. Net sales increased by 19.4% to $918.2 million as inflation weary shoppers flocked to the off-price grocery retailer. During the quarter, Grocery Outlet opened six new stores, ending the quarter with 431 stores in eight states.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 400 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.