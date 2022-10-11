Grocery Industry Pivots to Navigate Inflation, Evolving Shopper Behavior

Rising prices at the shelf may slow in the coming year because a majority of consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers believe that price points are “more important” in today’s marketplace, and fewer than 40% of product makers plan to increase their list price in the first half of 2023, according to a report by Advantage Sales, a division of Advantage Solutions.

Based on more than 100 responses to a survey of selected Advantage Sales clients and customers, “Advantage Sales Outlook | October 2022” found that one-fourth of manufacturers plan no price increases, and 37% are unsure whether they’ll raise prices in the first half of the year.

When list price hikes happen, a majority of retailers (62%) said that they pass most of the increase to the shelf while still compressing their margins. Just 5% said that they’re raising retail prices higher than the actual increase to boost their margins.

“We’re seeing manufacturers and retailers considering and implementing new tactics to combat the effects of inflation on their costs and on shoppers’ price sensitivity and the negative impact of continued supply chain challenges,” said Jill Blanchard, president, client solutions for Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage Solutions. “In some areas, they’re on the same page and working together for mutual benefit. But there are areas where their individual goals may be at odds with those of their business partners.”

Blanchard cited other key findings in the report, including: