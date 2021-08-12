Grocers Top Business Rankings for Customer Trust and Loyalty

Qualtrics, a firm specializing in experience management, has shared its 2022 Experience Index that ranks companies by customer trust and loyalty. This year, major grocery brands held five of the top 10 spots, underscoring the fact that consumers’ lifestyles are still largely based at home.

Costco topped the annual list, followed by Amazon at No. 2, Kroger at No. 3, Publix at No. 4 and Aldi at No. 5. Rounding out the top 10 companies were Bose, Android, Visa, Etsy and Trader Joe’s, respectively.

In its review of the top-ranked companies, Qualtrics highlighted grocers’ efforts to provide a better customer experience in an uncertain time, such as Costco’s successful positioning of its Kirkland brand and Kroger’s investment in robotics technologies for quick and accurate orders.

The report also touted Publix’s culture of employee owners who deliver personalized human experiences and Aldi’s technologies that allow for speedier checkouts.

“As the pandemic continues to impact daily life, we’re all working, entertaining and cooking more at home. This list highlights companies that stepped up and delivered truly great experiences in a fast-changing world, listening deeply and responding with speed and agility,” said Bruce Temkin, head of the Qualtrics XM Institute. “In an online world where switching brands is as easy as turning on your phone, successful organizations met customers where they were, whether they needed curbside pickup, reliable delivery or a touch-free payment system.”

Other retailers included in Qualtrics’ list of the 50 leading companies include Dollar General (No. 16) and Target (No. 25).

As part of its research, Qualtrics also found that consumers are finding it easier to switch brands and are indeed shifting their expectations. Within the top 25 brands, 67% of consumers said that good customer service is a top driver for brand loyalty.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 11, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 and Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100.