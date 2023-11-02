Grocers Honor Veterans With Discounts, Career Opportunities

As Veterans Day approaches, many grocers are taking time to honor members of the U.S. military who have served their country, including customers and employees. The Nov. 11 holiday began as Armistice Day at the conclusion of the First World War in 1919.

On the employee front, The Kroger Co. reported that it is hosting a veteran and military family virtual career expo on Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The expo will provide an opportunity for veterans and their families to learn more about career opportunities within the company and take part in one-on-one conversations to help them match to career paths and opportunities. The virtual event will also spotlight Kroger veteran leaders as they share insights on the veteran experience within the organization.

[Read more: “Meijer Makes Moves to Support Veteran-Owned Businesses”]

Grocers around the country are also honoring shoppers in the veteran community. Publix, for example, is providing a 10% discount to all veterans and active military personnel on Nov. 11 and reiterated its commitment to hiring veterans in its stores, warehouses and offices. Warehouse clubs are offering deals as well: BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that active and retired military personnel can access a reduced membership cost, while Sam’s Club is offering 60% savings on a new membership to active-duty service members, veterans, civilian military employees and their spouses.

Likewise, Kroger is offering a 10% discount to active and former military members and their dependents on Veterans Day. Those with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion. The retailer’s veteran associates receive that discount on top of their 10% Our Brands discount for a 20% savings that day.

"Service members and veterans have made great sacrifices to guarantee the freedoms that America enjoys. Kroger is proud to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military service members and their families," said Tim Massa, SVP and chief people officer at Kroger. "By embracing veterans’ experiences and skills, we are building a stronger workforce and stronger communities."

A Kroger team member who was recognized by Progressive Grocer expressed her gratitude for the support. "As a former Kroger store leader and Top Women in Grocery honoree, I'm proud to refer friends and fellow veterans to explore the myriad of opportunities with an organization who respects and honors the many sacrifices endured by military veterans," said Cora R. Mauzy, a member of the veteran's associate resource group at Kroger and operational project leader. "You can be confident that your leadership and communication skills will be maximized and recognized on various levels and platforms."

In addition to offering discounts and employee opportunities, retailers are rolling out customer campaigns to support veterans. For instance, from now through Nov. 15, shoppers at Hy-Vee stores can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to support veterans and their families. The funds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, the Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Serving more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates over 230 clubs and 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and is No. 27 on The PG 100. Sam’s Club operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico and is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., which No. 1 on The PG 100. Employee-owned, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and is No. 36.