Meijer Makes Moves to Support Veteran-Owned Businesses

Michigan-based Meijer is supporting Military Family Appreciation month this November with a new virtual event dubbed "Roadmap to Retail." The event is geared toward any veteran-owned business that is not a current Meijer vendor but would like to learn more about the path to becoming one.

A virtual merchandising event will take place on Nov. 7, while a professional services event will be held on Nov. 8. Once applications for the event are submitted, Meijer’s supplier inclusion team will send vendors an invitation to join the virtual Roadmap to Retail Webinar by Oct. 27.

"Supporting veteran-owned businesses isn't just about honoring their service; it's about harnessing the incredible potential they bring to the business world," said Todd Weer, SVP of stores and executive sponsor of mVets at Meijer. "Veterans are equipped with a unique set of skills, including adaptability, teamwork, and unwavering determination. By supporting these businesses, we not only salute their sacrifice but also unlock innovation and opportunity that can benefit us all."

Meijer launched mVets, its employee resource group for veterans, in 2020. Its mission is to help Meijer attract, develop and retain armed service members and their families as team members and customers. In 2022, Meijer became the first retailer to achieve Gold-level status as a Veteran-Friendly Employer from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

"Veterans leave the service with unique skills and abilities that can't be replicated anywhere else that make them natural leaders in the small business space," said Adam Hollier, former director of the MVAA. "This opportunity for veteran-owned small businesses is an innovative way that Meijer continues to support veterans and I hope our veteran small business owners will take advantage of this opportunity to get their products in front of one of the largest retailers in the Midwest."

