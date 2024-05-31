Grocers Gear Up for GroceryTech Event

Y’all ready? Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event opens June 5 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown and runs through June 7, featuring an all-star lineup of experts who will share insights and advice on how to move businesses forward with technologies across and within the omnichannel.

There is still time to register for the meetup, which features a full slate of leader-hosted sessions, networking opportunities, an AI-powered wine, cheese and whiskey tasting and a “field trip” to a nearby Kroger center fulfillment center. On the schedule: c-suite tech leaders from Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Northeast Grocery, Big Y Foods, The Fresh Market, Hy-Vee/RedMedia, Erewhon, Schnuck Markets, Sedano’s, SpartanNash, Leevers Supermarkets, Save A Lot, Sendik’s Market, and District Market Green Grocer, among others, along with the industry’s leading solution providers, such as Aperion, Datasembly, Ibotta, Inmar, Mercatus, Preferabli, Simbe, Vestcom and Wynshop.

Also at the event, Progressive Grocer will share the results of its 2024 Grocery Technology Trends Study. Beth Brickel, VP of research for parent company EnsembleIQ, will reveal insights from this year’s research and share how retailers can leverage strategic technology approaches as they tool and retool their enterprises.

The full agenda is available online. Click on the button to learn more and register.