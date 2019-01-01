Grillo’s Pickles Sandwich Makers Dill Slices are the first all-natural refrigerated pickle sandwich slices, which according to the company, are second most popular items in the refrigerated pickle category. Derived from the brand’s original century-old Italian family recipe of just seven natural ingredients – cucumbers, salt, dill, garlic, water, grape leaves and vinegar –thick-cut vertically sliced Sandwich Makers come in innovative horizontal containers that keep them fully submerged in brine for maximum freshness. Further, at only 5 calories a slice, they’re gluten- and fat-free, vegan, and certified kosher. The suggested retail price per 16-fluid-ounce tub is $4.99 or $5.99, depending on location.

