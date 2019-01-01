Press enter to search
Off the Grid Protein Waffles

Off the Grid Protein Waffles

Off the Grid Protein Waffles

Featuring 12 grams of complete protein – that is, one containing all nine essential amino acids in the right amounts – per serving, Off the Grid Protein Waffles come in three classic flavors: Vanilla Buttermilk, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Wild BlueberryAdmitting that “high-protein food doesn’t always deliver on taste,” Marketing Director Laura Newman notes that the Kellogg Co. brand “took huge care in ensuring the food experience delivers in a way that means you don’t have to compromise.” Non-GMO Project Verified and free of artificial colors or flavors, the waffles are made from a recipe combining soy protein isolate, whey protein  concentrate, whole wheat flour, egg whites, hemp seeds and cage-free whole eggs. A 10.7-ounce box retails for a suggested $4.99.

