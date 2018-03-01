Press enter to search
Green Mountain Alpine Roast Cold Brew coffee

Green Mountain Alpine Roast Cold Brew coffee

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has launched something new for cold and iced coffee lovers: Alpine Roast Cold Brew coffee, which comes in "slow-steep" pouches. Coarsely ground, Green Mountain's Alpine Roast Cold Brew uses the simplicity of slow extraction to produce "a harmonious and balanced cold brew coffee." Each box of Alpine Roast is available in a pack of four SteePack filters for a suggested $8.49. Users fill a pitcher with three cups of water, add two of the filters, let it steep in the fridge for eight to 12 hours, remove the filters, add another three cups of cold water, and enjoy. The coffee can be refrigerated for up to one week.

