Green Giant Veggie Spirals Pasta Alternative

Parsippany, N.J.-based B&G Foods' latest innovation in its growing Green Giant line is called Green Giant Veggie Spirals. These spiral-shaped vegetables are a low-carb alternative to pasta and come in three vegetable varieties: zucchini, carrots and butternut squash. Each variety of Green Giant Veggie Spirals is gluten-free, Paleo-friendly and low-calorie, and contains 65-90 percent fewer carbs than traditional pasta. SRP is $3.99 per 12-ounce package.