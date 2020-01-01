Press enter to search
Green Giant Veggie Fries and Veggie Rings

Iconic frozen brand Green Giant has added to its innovative Veggie Swap-Ins line Veggie Fries and Veggie Rings. Combining the crispy texture of potato fries with the flavor of real vegetables, the fries are available in Zucchini Garlic & Parmesan, Broccoli & Cheese, and Cauliflower Ranch with Bacon varieties. The crispy, crunchy rings, a healthier alternative to fried onion rings, come in Cauliflower French Onion and Cauliflower Three Cheese with Bacon varieties. Either can serve as a side dish, or as a snack on their own. Green Giant has also grown its Simply Steam line with three products featuring Dash Salt-Free Seasoning -- Southwest Chipotle Sweet Corn Blend, Lemon Pepper Vegetable Medley, and Garlic & Herb Vegetable Medley -- while the brand’s Grilled Veggies line is increasing its offerings to include Eggplant and Peppers & Onions. Suggested retail prices are $3.99 for a 12-ounce package of fries or rings,  $2.99 for a 9.5-ounce package of any of the Simply Steam Made with Dash Salt-Free Seasoning items, and $4.99 for a 14-ounce package of Grilled Eggplant or Grilled Peppers & Onions.

 

