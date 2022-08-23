Green Giant Frozen Lines

Iconic vegetable brand Green Giant has now added to its frozen food portfolio three more category innovations: Restaurant Style sides, Zucchini Tots and Veggie Spiral Skillets. “The continued success of our Veggie Swap-Ins line proves that consumers are always looking for creative new ways to cook and eat their vegetables,” said Kristen Thompson, president of frozen and vegetables and SVP of parent company B&G Foods. “We developed our latest innovations in partnership with highly trained chefs to help make cooking delicious, restaurant-quality veggie-based meals and sides at home more convenient – and flavorful – than ever.” Featuring hearty cuts of premium vegetables with bold, savory sauces and available ready-to-sauté directly in a skillet or pan, the Restaurant Style sides come in four varieties: Cauliflower & Fire Roasted Onions with Garlic Butter, Honey Glazed Carrots with Sage Butter, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, and Teriyaki Cauliflower & Broccoli. The versatile Zucchini Tots – the first of their kind among Green Giant’s offerings – have zucchini as their first ingredient; come in Parmesan Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, and Pizza varieties; can be enjoyed as a side dish, snack or appetizer; and are easily prepared in an air fryer. Additionally, Green Giant is expanding its popular Green Giant Veggie Spirals line with Veggie Spiral Skillets, combining chef-made sauces with zucchini veggie spirals and crisp vegetables for a side dish or meal starter that cooks in a skillet or microwave in minutes. The line extension is available in three flavors: Marinara, Teriyaki and Garlic Basil. Suggested retail prices are $4.49 per 12-ounce package of any Restaurant Style side variety or any Zucchini Tots variety, and $5.49 per 14-ounce package of any variety of Veggie Spiral Skillets.