Iconic vegetable brand Green Giant has added Cauliflower Breadsticks to its Veggie Swap-Ins® line. Available in Original and Garlic flavors, the line is sold in the frozen food aisle. The gluten-free breadsticks contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives; bake in the oven in mere minutes; and offer a fresh-baked taste. A 7.8-ounce package of six Original breadsticks or an 8.2-ounce package of six Garlic breadsticks retails for a suggested $4.99.