Consumers are looking for nutritious and healthier beef options, well look no further! Wahlburgers “Grass Blend” is 100% Grass Fed & Finished Angus Beef, raised without any hormones, toxic pesticides or antibiotics ever! This product is packed with Omega-3, B Vitamins and Antioxidants. It is available in a 1 Lb Fresh Patty, 1 Lb Ground Beef Loaf and 1 Lb Ground Beef Brick Pack