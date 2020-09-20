Grass-Fed Beef and Lamb from Thomas Foods

Say G’Day to Grass-fed Goodness You’ll Only Find From Thomas Foods

Introduce your customers to new premium protein choices from Thomas Foods — all-natural*, grass-fed beef and lamb, pasture-raised to the highest standards from our family of farms in South Australia. Just visit our website to say g’day and see why your customers never had beef and lamb that tasted so good.

Learn More

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients. ©2020 Thomas Foods