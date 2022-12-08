Grabango Names Grocery Vet Chief Marketing Officer

Ken Fenyo has joined Grabango, a provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains as its first chief marketing officer. Formerly a senior executive at Kroger and CEO of digital coupon pioneer You Technology, Fenyo brings to his new role decades of experience working at the intersection of retail and technology.

“Ken’s appointment as CMO marks an important step in Grabango’s journey, as well as a vote of confidence in our technology and market leadership,” said Will Glaser, CEO and founder of Berkeley, Calif.-based Grabango, which works with such retailers as Circle K and Giant Eagle. “Ken has a proven track record creating and scaling transformative technology for retail and grocery, which makes him perfectly suited to lead Grabango marketing as we usher in a better and more convenient way to shop.”

“Checkout-free is the future of retail, and it’s clear that Grabango is the only player in the market right now with the technology and expertise to make it an everyday reality,” noted Fenyo. “I am a firm believer that retailers have a huge opportunity to transform their businesses with frictionless technology. I am thrilled to join the team with the most innovative and scalable solution.”

A well-known retail industry expert and speaker, Fenyo joins Grabango from New York-based Coresight Research, where, as president, research and advisory, he provided data-driven insights on retail and technology, led the advisory business, and accelerated growth for retail clients. At McKinsey & Co., Fenyo led Consumer Markets for Fuel, McKinsey’s startup practice. As CEO of the cloud-based digital coupon and loyalty platform You Technology, he built the business into the retail industry’s largest incentive network with clients such as Kroger, Wakefern and FreshDirect. Before that, as VP of loyalty and digital at Kroger, Fenyo created the industry’s first digital coupon program, launched the Kroger rewards loyalty program, and revamped its $100 million-plus personalized marketing program.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, with more than 7,000 U.S. locations and more than 14,300 worldwide. The Laval, Quebec-based company, home to Couche-Tard and Circle K banners and has more than 14,100 stores, is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, is No. 36 on PG’s 2022 list, while Kroger, Ahold Delhaize USA (parent company of FreshDirect) and Wakefern Food Corp. are Nos. 4, 10 and 25, respectively.