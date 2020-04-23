Grabango Hires Andrew Jensen as Ops VP

Grabango, a checkout-free technology service provider to brick-and-mortar grocers and convenience stores, has appointed Andrew Jensen its VP of operations. Jensen brings extensive experience in operations management, logistics and strategic growth to the Berkeley, Calif.-based company.

Before joining Grabango, Jensen was CFO and COO at Berkeley-based aerial analytics and drone platform company 3D Robotics, which he helped grow from a small number of engineers in California to a global organization of more 400 employees, with hundreds of thousands of products shipped. Prior to 3D Robotics, his team at McMaster-Carr oversaw a cutting-edge supply chain fulfilling millions of orders annually, with 99.9% accuracy.

“Andy really knows how to make the world work on a grand scale,” noted Grabango CEO and founder Will Glaser. “His expertise in enterprise logistics is crucial to the next phase of Grabango’s growth. We'll be leaning on his skills pretty heavily as we move from installing a few stores per quarter to a dozen stores per week.”

In his new role, Jensen will work with Grabango’s growing team of engineers and head the company’s supply chain, client system installations and quality assurance programs, as well as managing information technology and vendor relations.