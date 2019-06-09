Grabango Hires VP of Product and Engineering

Berkely Calif.-based checkout-free technology company Grabango has appointed Ryan Smith as VP of product and engineering. Smith is a leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and distributed systems. He was most recently VP of product and engineering at Sight Machine, a company that enables many of the world’s largest OEMs to leverage AI and stream processing for automation.

“I am impressed by Ryan’s passion to enhance people’s lives through technology,” said Will Glaser, Grabango CEO and founder. “Ryan’s leadership will further enable Grabango’s team to deliver advanced products that serve our customers’ diverse business needs and transform everyday shoppers’ checkout experiences.”

Smith will lead engineers, developers and designers at Grabango, with a primary focus on completing deployments at Giant Eagle and three other grocery and convenience store clients. Earlier this year, Grabango announced its partnership with Giant Eagle, having installed the technology in a pilot store.