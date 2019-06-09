Press enter to search
Close search

Grabango Hires VP of Product and Engineering

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Grabango Hires VP of Product and Engineering

09/06/2019
Grabango Hires VP of Product and Engineering
Ryan Smith will refine product deliverables by working with Grabango's customer base

Berkely Calif.-based checkout-free technology company Grabango has appointed Ryan Smith as VP of product and engineering. Smith is a leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and distributed systems. He was most recently VP of product and engineering at Sight Machine, a company that enables many of the world’s largest OEMs to leverage AI and stream processing for automation. 

“I am impressed by Ryan’s passion to enhance people’s lives through technology,” said Will Glaser, Grabango CEO and founder. “Ryan’s leadership will further enable Grabango’s team to deliver advanced products that serve our customers’ diverse business needs and transform everyday shoppers’ checkout experiences.” 

Smith will lead engineers, developers and designers at Grabango, with a primary focus on completing deployments at Giant Eagle and three other grocery and convenience store clients. Earlier this year, Grabango announced its partnership with Giant Eagle, having installed the technology in a pilot store. 

“I am excited to join Grabango at such a key moment in the retail tech evolution,” said Ryan Smith. “Innovation continues to play an increasing role in enhancing people's shopping experience. I look forward to advancing Grabango’s leadership position in the checkout-free technology industry.”

Also Worth Reading

Cashierless checkout-free Zippin in San Francisco

Checkout-Free or Cashierless Technologies Inch Closer to Grocery Implementation

Improved customer service, lower shrink and an abundance of data

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Grabango Partner for Checkout-Free Technology

First large-scale U.S. grocer to pilot this experience

Grocery Tech Trends Study

2019 Grocery Tech Trends Study

Leading grocers step on the gas to deploy technologies that competitors will find hard to match if they fall behind.

Giant Eagle Opening Technology Annex

Pittsburgh location slated for early 2020

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Giant Eagle
Technology
Giant Eagle, Grabango Partner for Checkout-Free Technology
Cashierless checkout-free Zippin in San Francisco
Technology
Checkout-Free or Cashierless Technologies Inch Closer to Grocery Implementation