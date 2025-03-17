The most recent product from Hispanic food purveyor Goya is a line of Frozen Ready-to-Eat Empanadas. These traditional handheld pastries with protein-packed fillings offer a balance of crispy, golden crust and savory, flavorful fillings. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients, the empanadas can be baked or fried in mere minutes, giving consumers an authentic taste of tradition without the effort. The line comes in a variety of popular flavors – Beef, Chicken, Spinach with Cheese, Cheese, and Pizza – each retailing for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 10-ounce box of four empanadas.