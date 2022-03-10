Gotham Greens Plant-Based Dips

Indoor-farming companyGotham Greens has now added to its fast-growing fresh food portfolio a line of 100% plant-based dips in four popular flavors: Green Goddess, made with Gotham Greens’ greenhouse-grown basil and cauliflower, chickpeas, avocado, lemon juice and parsley; Spinach Artichoke, made with real spinach and artichoke, along with lemon, parsley and tahini; Tzatziki, made with such vegetables and herbs as dill, cucumber, mint and garlic; and Green Harissa, offering a combination of cilantro, jalapeño, serrano peppers, red pepper flakes, coriander, cumin and extra-virgin olive oil. The dairy- and gluten-free, non-GMO, never-heated dips also contain no artificial fillers, flavors, gums or preservatives, and unlike other plant-based options, they have a thick, creamy consistency. While most plant-based dips contain water as the first or second ingredient, resulting in a watery, thin texture, Gotham Greens’ versatile dips are crafted with a blend of cauliflower and chickpeas for a thick, creamy texture similar to that of dairy-based products. A 6.5-ounce tub of any variety retails for a suggested $6.49.