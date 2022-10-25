Gorton’s Southern Style Shrimp

Leading seafood producerGorton’s Seafood has added another option to its shrimp portfolio with the introduction of Southern Style Shrimp. The frozen product is now launching at select customers and will expand to national distribution in early 2023. Made with a crunchy coating that combines buttermilk, pepper, and southern-inspired herbs and spices, the product offers consumers a more indulgent choice that’s suitable for game day snacks, holiday appetizers, salad toppers, and more. According to Gorton’s, its Southern Style Shrimp can elevate a variety of recipes, including tacos and sandwiches and other stress-free meals. A 9.2-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $6.99.