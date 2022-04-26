Gorillas Brings on Public Affairs Pro

Last mile delivery company Gorillas has hired Alex Gabriel as a senior manager for U.S. public affairs. Gabriel has had a high-profile career in public affairs, including his most recent role as political manager for the Victory Fund political action group in Washington, D.C. and a stint as senior advisor of LGBTQ+ and youth voter engagement for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Gabriel was an original hire on the Rework America Task Force and served on Airbnb’s political team. In addition, he was a deputy senior mayoral advisor for the Stonewall 50, one of the largest events in New York history.

At Gorillas, Gabriel will leverage his background to manage all external public affairs communications with the community and with legislative bodies. Among other tasks, he will advance the company’s efforts to expand opportunities for its workforce by leading conversations with local and government leaders and will work to align Gorilla’s business goals and campaigns.

“Gorillas has seen tremendous growth and success since we entered the U.S. market last year and based on the trajectory of rapid grocery delivery, we expect to see continued expansion and industry advancement opportunities,” said Adam Wacenske, Gorillas’ U.S. head of operations. “With that growth, we’re thrilled to continue to work with local stakeholders and partner with our community. We could not be more excited to have Alex lead these efforts.”

Gabriel, for his part, said that he is looking forward to propelling the rapid grocery delivery space forward and helping the communities that Gorillas serves. “I was immediately drawn to the company’s strong values and mission-oriented culture. I am thrilled to bring my experience to the Gorillas team as we partner with neighbors, community leaders, local businesses, and governments to deliver exceptional value and convenience to our customers,” he remarked.

He comes to Gorillas at a time of rapid expansion and change in the last mile sector. The company recently announced efforts to automate some human resources processes for enhanced employee experience and is working to improve its own sustainable business practices. Currently, Gorillas provides delivery service in New York City in the U.S. and operates in several locations across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain.