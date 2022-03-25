Gopuff’s New Partnership With U.K. Grocer Enables Fast Delivery

Gopuff, the quick-commerce platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, has formed a new partnership with the United Kingdom’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, Morrisons. Under the partnership customers across the United Kingdom can order thousands of Morrisons food and grocery items for immediate delivery.

“Gopuff is an acknowledged leader and innovator in rapid delivery, and this partnership will enable us to deliver a very strong range of Morrisons fresh food and customer favorites to front doors across the U.K. in a matter of minutes,” said David Potts, CEO of Bradford, West Yorkshire-based Morrisons.

Along with delivery through Gopuff’s platform in about 30 minutes or less, Morrisons customers will have access to locally loved products and brands that the grocer carries, including Henderson’s Relish in Sheffield, Seabrook Crisps in the North, and Sheldon’s Oven Bottom Muffins in Lancashire.

The partnership connects each of the company’s valuable assets, such as having control of the end-to-end delivery supply chain by Gopuff, and the control of manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing by Morrisons. Together, the two companies are able to deliver a tailored, localized offering to customers across the country while continuously evolving to meet the latest consumer trends and needs.

“As we continue to expand Gopuff’s presence and product offering across the U.K., we’re proud to partner with one of the largest and most beloved brands in the market,” noted Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Morrisons can now meet their loyal customers where they are, and we look forward to bringing local Gopuff customers access to more of the products they love.”

The partnership follows sustained growth for the instant-commerce pioneer across Europe, where it officially launched in the United Kingdom last November and in France earlier this month. According to YipitData, a New York-based hybrid-work tech company that conducts market research and analyzes billions of data points daily, since Gopuff’s launch in Europe, the company has accumulated 40% category share.

Both Gopuff and Morrisons donate excess food to Copenhagen-based Too Good To Go, which provides an app that lets consumers directly buy and collect food that would otherwise go to waste.

Gopuff recently appointed Bryan Batista SVP international to support its rapid international growth, and currently serves customers in more than 20 cities in the United Kingdom.

Morrisons has around 107,000 employees in 497 stores serving millions of customers every week. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff pioneered the instant-needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce.