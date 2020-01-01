Offered in Canada since early 2019, GoodTo Go Keto Snack Bars from Riverside Natural Foods are now available in the United States. The soft-baked vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified bars come in Cocoa Coconut, Vanilla Almond, Raspberry Lemon and Cinnamon Pecan varieties made from real, organic ingredients. Each bar contains 160 calories, 3 grams of net carbs, 2 grams of sugar and 13 grams of plant-based fats. According to Riverside, the snack bars are among the first to be keto certified by the Paleo Foundation, making them an appropriate choice for those following the diet, which often presents limited options. The suggested retail price is $2.99 for a single 1.41-ounce bar, or $24.99 for a box of nine bars.