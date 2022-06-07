Continuing to lean into consumer demand for lower-sugar frozen treats, GoodPop has rolled out its latest no-sugar-added 100% fruit juice pop,Organic Juice Blasters, in a variety pack of three fan-favorite flavors: Cherry, Lemonade and Berry Lemonade. These flavors join GoodPop’s existing collection of products, which includes Organic Freezer Pops; Organic Orange, Cherry and Grape Junior Pops; and Cherry n’ Lemonade pops. All GoodPop products are either USDA-certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified; made without dairy, high-fructose corn syrup, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners; and contain gluten-free ingredients. Available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide this summer, GoodPop Organic Juice Blasters retail for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.99, depending on location, per 6-count box of 1.65-ounce pops.