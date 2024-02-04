Recently sampled at Expo West, where they won the 2024 NEXTY Award for Best Frozen Dessert, GoodPop Neapolitan pops offer a better-for-you alternative to traditional frozen novelties, with less sugar and no dairy. The convenient plant-based product recreates the classic Neapolitan flavor with such ingredients as creamy oat milk, vanilla beans and real strawberries; each pop is then dipped in fudge made with fair trade chocolate to create a wholesome but indulgent treat for one. Containing just 90 calories and 8 grams of total sugar per serving, GoodPop Neapolitan Pops retail for a suggested $8.99 per 13.2-fluid-ounce box of six strawberry vanilla fudge-dipped pops.