Goodfood Market Partners With Gourmet Grocer on Ready-to-Eat Meals

Goodfood Market Corp., a Canadian meal kit and online grocery company, is expanding its selection of high-quality products, fresh produce and everyday meal solutions by partnering with the gourmet grocer Pusateri’s Fine Foods.

Pusateri’s operates five Toronto shopping locations, catering services, and an online shopping and delivery program. The retailer specializes in house-made prepared foods with a selection of fresh, gourmet, artisanal and specialty products from local and international producers.

Earlier this month, Goodfood customers gained access to a variety of ready-to-eat meals from Pusateri’s when they ordered from the brand’s On-Demand service. These menu items include an assortment of freshly prepared meal bowls and the brand’s classic dishes: Lasagna, Shepherd’s Pie, and Truffle Mac and Cheese.

“As Goodfood delivers more fresh, high-quality meal solutions to the homes of Canadians with our convenient on-demand service, we’re pleased to offer them a greater selection of unique, artisanal products thanks to our new partnership with Pusateri’s Fine Foods,” said Jonathan Ferrari, CEO of Saint-Laurent, Quebec-based Goodfood. “This partnership was a natural fit for us because Pusateri’s, like Goodfood, is known for their premium ingredients and high standards of quality.”

The partnership will allow Goodfood to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner meal solutions for consumers looking for ready-to-eat options that can be delivered in 30 minutes, without the need for a subscription service.

According to consumer research from Chicago-based Culinary Visions, meal kits are well on their way to becoming a mainstream phenomenon, with 49% of consumers ages 18-34 saying that meal kits are part of their weekly grocery routine.

“We know that life gets busy, and it’s not always easy to come up with meal ideas that are quick, healthy and delicious. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to streamline the meal-planning and preparation process with our convenient on-demand delivery service,” said Ferrari. “And with our new partnership with Pusateri’s, Canadians will have even more opportunities to enjoy gourmet cuisine without the hassle.”

Enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes, Goodfood touts direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminates food waste and costly retail overhead. The company's main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Goodfood will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on July 13.