Waitr Takes Steps Toward ‘Deliver Anything’ Model

Food ordering and delivery platform Waitr Holdings Inc. is expanding with two new partnerships aimed at delivering a broader range of products. Waitr, powered by ASAP, has partnered with Elite Extra to provide delivery for its list of customers in more than 80 industries, including alcohol, food delivery and auto parts. Waitr has also revealed a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from retailers in genres such as apparel, fashion, luxury, sporting goods and more.

Eau Claire, Wis.-based Elite Extra is a last-mile software company that offers logistics solutions for streamlined delivery operations. Its Delivery Network software will connect Waitr to thousands of retail and wholesale businesses to provide timely deliveries.

“As we’ve begun to take steps to transition the business to a ‘deliver anything’ model that provides delivery of food, alcohol, convenience, grocery and more, we’re extremely proud to announce our partnership with Elite Extra. This will help position the company to provide more earning opportunities to our vast driver base,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the board of Lafayette, La.-based Waitr. “It’s essential to meet the demands of our customers, giving them speedy access to products from any type of business.”

Meanwhile, Burq, a software logistics delivery provider, works with retailers from multiple industries, specializing in small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition to apparel, fashion, luxury and sporting goods, other industries that work with Burq (and are also now open for Waitr delivery) are alcohol, food and ethnic grocery stores carrying mainly specialty products not found in mainstream supermarkets.

“Burq’s new relationship with Waitr will make it easier and more convenient for customers to get what they need and fast from their favorite retail outlet,” said Salman Habib, co-founder of Burq. “Our best-in-class technology and delivery infrastructure compliments Waitr’s vast driver base that is essential to meet the demands of on-demand customers.”

“Our vision is to provide same-day delivery of a wide range of items our customers need and want,” added Grimstad. “We believe this new partnership with Burq is another noteworthy step toward accomplishing our mission.”

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. The company also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment-processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of March 31, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States. They recently teamed up with 7-Eleven to provide delivery from the company's more than 700 convenience store locations.