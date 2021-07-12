Goodfood Market Launches Quick Delivery in Montreal, Alcohol Delivery in Toronto

Thanks to its new micro-fulfilment center in downtown Montreal, online Canadian grocer Goodfood Market Corp. has launched on-demand quick delivery to highly dense key neighborhoods in the city. The service will deliver meal solutions and grocery orders to customers in approximately 30 minutes. Goodfood has also launched alcohol delivery in Toronto.

Goodfood customers have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead.

“We are thrilled to have launched our quick delivery service in Montreal after its very successful beginning in Toronto in November, and to now be offering our customers in Toronto a great selection of alcohol products focused on local craft beer and wine. Over the past 18 months, we have worked tirelessly to build our unique product assortment as well as the physical and technology infrastructure to bring more of our differentiated products faster to Canadians’ homes,” said Jonathan Ferrari, CEO of Goodfood. “In digitizing the grocery industry in Canada, the ability to deliver thousands of meal kits, ready-to-eat meals, grocery products and alcoholic beverages within minutes will be a key driver of adoption and position Goodfood as a leader in the Canadian online grocery landscape. After launching Goodfood WOW a year ago, our strategy has always been focused on speed of delivery as we continued to shorten delivery times to our customers, and we are excited to now be offering 30-minute delivery in Toronto and Montreal.”

In other Goodfood Market news, the company recently revealed the departure of Gregory Christopher, EVO, operations, as he returns to consulting full time. Effective Dec. 2, President and COO Neil Cuggy has stepped into the role.

For its fiscal year ended Aug. 31, Goodfood reported record annual net sales of CAN $379 million, a 33% year-over-year increase. For its fourth quarter, net sales were CAN $79 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease. According to the company, the impact of reopening and the return of seasonality stemming from the removal of COVID-19 restrictions and the increased vaccination rate affected the quarter’s top line. Goodfood expects these headwinds to stabilize as the year progresses and the return to normalcy continues, with its newly launched one-hour on-demand delivery providing the key platform for growth.

Goodfood’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

