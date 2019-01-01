Good Source Snacks
Redefining the better-for-you category with a line of mindful snacks delivering the appropriate ingredients at certain times of the day, Good Source Foods has rolled out three Dark Chocolate Cluster varieties, each made with all-natural 70% dark chocolate infused with extra-virgin olive oil to reduce bitterness and create a smooth, creamy texture, and featuring plant-based protein. The snacks are made with simple, intentional ingredients tailored to particular dayparts: Morning Jump, providing energy and focus with such ingredients as ginger root, chia seeds and green tea; Afternoon Boost, designed to recharge with dried apples, walnuts and cayenne pepper; and Evening Calm, which supports relaxation and sleep by including dried cherries, lavender powder and turmeric. The Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, all-natural product line’s combination of low sugar, high protein and soluble fiber results in slow-metabolizing carbohydrates that give bodies more energy over an extended period, according to Scott Repinski, Good Source’s co-founder and food scientist, while its mid-range glycemic index helps consumers avoid the highs, lows and crashes experienced by many who indulge in conventional snacks. A 4-ounce bag retails for a suggested $6.49.