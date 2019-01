Plant-based snacks manufacturer Good has launched a line of plant-powered protein bars, each containing 15 grams of plant-based protein. Containing 10 or fewer grams of sugar and 11 grams of fiber, each bar is made from a blend of fava and brown rice proteins, giving a soft, creamy center. The shelf-stable protein bars are available in six flavors – Choc P.B., Cookie, Choc. Mint, Lemon, P.B. and Blueberry. Each bar has an SRP of $2.39.