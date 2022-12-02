Good Measures Rx Program Teams With Instacart

Digital health company Good Measures has launched the Good Food Prescription program for health plans and employers, which uses the company’s patented technology to curate culturally relevant meal plans personalized to each participant’s health profile and food preferences, and generates shopping lists that are fulfilled and delivered by Instacart using its new Care Carts technology. Care Carts aims to make it easier for health care providers and caregivers to order groceries on someone else’s behalf.

“Diet-related disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States, with a price tag of $1.7 trillion in direct medical expenditures and indirect costs,” observed Caroline Carney, chief customer officer at Boston-based Good Measures. “This is a tragedy of epidemic proportions. By choosing our Good Food Prescription program, health plans such as WellCare of Kentucky are showing their commitment to food as medicine as a way to prevent disease, slow disease progression and improve health equity.”

WellCare of Kentucky has teamed with Good Measures to improve blood pressure readings among its Medicaid population and support broader health equity. Under the program, participants receive personalized, virtual, one-on-one registered dietitian coaching to reinforce long-term behavior change. Ingredients for the meal plans are delivered directly to participants via Instacart, bypassing such barriers as food insecurity and lack of access to healthy options. Good Measures plans to roll out the program to other Medicaid, Medicare, commercial health plans and employer groups early next year.

“We developed a long-term behavior change solution through personalization, data-driven insights and partnerships with organizations such as Instacart,” added Carney. “Our digital health approach taps into the power of our personalized technology to bridge the gap between the food and health care industries, and to address the triple threat of diet-related disease, lack of food access, and food insecurity.”

“We’re thrilled to help power Good Measures’ Good Food Prescription program with Care Carts,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of health at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We care deeply about offering health care providers and their patients new tools to promote health, and we’re excited to help Good Measures scale their programming, reach more people and make it easier for patients to get medically tailored groceries.”

Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.