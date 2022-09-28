Spoon Guru Bringing Nutrition Science Tech to Google Cloud Marketplace

Artificial-intelligence nutrition technology company Spoon Guru has formed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to create innovative grocery retail solutions, beginning with a product search and recommendations engine.

The partnership will aim to create dynamic personalized digital nutrition services easily available via technology anywhere, any time. With Spoon Guru’s commerce solutions, created using sophisticated algorithms, on Google Cloud Marketplace, retailers will be able to swiftly deploy Spoon Guru solutions to their Google Cloud environment and empower their customers to shop for food in new ways. Experiences will be more personalized and exactly relevant to their individual needs, matching their lifestyles, dietary preferences and health requirements.

[Read more: "How the Supermarket Can Be Destination for Managing Health Conditions"]

Additionally, by offering its technology on Google Cloud Marketplace, Spoon Guru will be able to better deliver unique joint solutions at scale to more retailers. This will enable grocers and retailers to confidently categorize their product catalogs more accurately, ensuring better coverage when it comes to search, filter and recommendation results.

Working with certified nutrition experts and public health organizations in both Europe and the United States, Spoon Guru has developed a proprietary algorithm that strives for unrivaled accuracy in matching consumers with the right foods.

“Spoon Guru is already enabling health personalization for retailers globally, and we are excited to see the value they will bring to our retail customers,” said Paul Tepfenhart, director global retail solutions at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud. “Finding products for individual dietary and health needs can be challenging, so this partnership between Google Cloud and Spoon Guru will enable customers with technologies that provide even more satisfying and relevant experiences to their end consumer.”

“Spoon Guru’s partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant step forward to helping global retailers provide accurate and personalized food recommendations for their customers, and ultimately further our mission to improve people’s lives by helping them eat well and live better,” noted Markus Stripf, co-founder of London-based Spoon Guru.

Spoon Guru’s retail partners include Schnucks in the United States, Tesco in the United Kingdom, Albert Heijn (an Ahold Delhaize brand) in the Netherlands, and Woolworths in Australia and New Zealand.

St. Louis-based Schnucks, which operates more than 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates, is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands and is No. 10 on The PG 100.