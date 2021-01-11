Good Good Pancake & Waffle Mix

The latest addition to no-added-sugar Icelandic brand Good Good’s product line is Keto-Friendly Pancake & Waffle Mix, which is made with such lower-carb ingredients as almond flour and egg white powder, and sweetened with erythritol, a low-calorie natural sweetener. As with nearly all Good Good products, the mix is non-GMO, gluten-free, keto and diabetes-friendly, as well as being free from added sugars and artificial sweeteners. With just 3 grams of carbs per serving, Good Good’s Pancake & Waffle Mix expands the brand’s current category lineup of jams, syrups, spreads, keto bars and natural sweeteners. A 9.3-ounce bag of the mix with erythritol or without retails for a suggested $11.99. The mix rollout comes at the same time as the closing of a $2 million Series A follow-up round of investment led by current investors Icepharma, K2B Investments and Aton.JL, a year after the brand received a $3 million Series A round of investment in spring of 2020. The investments will help Good Good scale its production and product innovation efforts.