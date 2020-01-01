Good Foods Guacamole Rebrand

Dip and good-for-you product maker Good Foods has rolled out a rebranded guacamole line to hit store shelves in tandem with the Cinco de Mayo holiday. The refreshed packaging can be found on all Good Foods’ guacamoles, which come in Chunky, Spicy and Southwest varieties. The company switched from photography-focused packaging to a more illustration-focused design, after research revealed that consumers found the latter to be more reflective of the fresh and natural product. The research also showed that the color purple resonated well with shoppers, as the earth-toned color emulated fresh ingredients, so the rebranded line of guacamole products all feature purple lids that customers can easily spot on store shelves. In addition to the guacamole line, Good Foods is currently working on revamps of such products as its avocado salsa and dairy dips to create more brand cohesion across the company. A 7-ounce tub of guacamole retails for a suggested $3.99, while a 4-pack of chunky guacamole (pictured) goes for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-4.49.