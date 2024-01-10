 Skip to main content

Stash Tea Latte Concentrates

Tea brand expands product portfolio with convenient line
Stash Tea Latte Concentrates Main Image

In response to the growing consumer trend of at-home tea consumption, Stash Tea has entered the latte segment with the introduction of Tea Latte Concentrates in three unique varieties: swicy Double Spice Chai, featuring cinnamon, ginger and clove; bright Earl’s Delight, which uplifts the well-known bergamot-flavored British tea with sweet almond-like notes; and caffeine-free herbal Apple Blossom, an aromatic infusion with calming chamomile. The product line provides an easy way for consumers to make their own café-quality lattes by mixing equal parts Tea Latte Concentrate with their choice of nondairy or dairy milk, and enjoy their beverage hot or iced. Like all of Stash Tea’s products, Tea Latte Concentrates are crafted with premium non-GMO ingredients, and include nothing artificial. A 32-ounce carton of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99.

