Good Foods Grab & Go Packs

Better-for-you dip and guacamole maker Good Foods has introduced convenient Grab & Go snack packs for two of its most popular products: Chunky Guacamole and Plant Based Queso Dip. The single-serve packs feature Good Foods’ dips, made using high-pressure processing technology for ultimate flavor and freshness and paired with corn tortilla chips. Both varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free and contain 180 calories or under. A 2.5-ounce pack of either variety retails for a suggested $3.99.