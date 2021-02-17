The Good Food Institute Debuts New Brand & Website

With the rollout of its newly refreshed brand and website, The Good Food Institute (GFI), a donor-funded nonprofit organization marking its fifth year in existence, has entered the alternative-protein arena as a way to help the earth attain its climate goals.

GFI developed its new branding, encompassing its mission, vision and values, over the past year as it sought to build momentum across the United States, Brazil, Europe, Israel, India and the Asia Pacific region. In each location, the think tank and open-access research hub collaborates with scientists, policymakers, companies, and other stakeholders on solutions that can achieve a carbon-neutral food system and meet global climate action targets.

Envisioned as a digital hub for the free exchange of global alternative-protein solutions, knowledge and resources, the organization’s new site offers comprehensive databases, technical analyses, in-depth articles, and capacity-building events and programs. The dynamic, scalable site reflects the fast-growing nature of the field and the challenging, time-bound work ahead.

Over the past five years, GFI and alternative-proteins have seen major change: significant developments in science and technology; rapid market growth and rising investor confidence in alternative-protein companies and brands; and governments starting to invest in research and development, including those of The Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Israel, and the European Union.

“It will be impossible for any government to meet their obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement unless conventional meat production goes down,” noted Bruce Friedrich, executive director of Washington, D.C.-based GFI. “Every year going forward has a lot riding on it in terms of the world’s ability to shift to more efficient, climate-friendly ways of making meat. To succeed, governments need to fund open-access R&D, which we know will not only spur innovation and new markets, but also reap massive public benefits — from cleaner air, water and soil to a more secure and sustainable global food system. This needs to happen. And fast.”

“As we dive into this new decade — the 10 crucial years in which to achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals — we have the opportunity and the obligation to meet global challenges with global solutions,” added GFI Chief of Staff Sanah Baig. “Creating meat from plants and cultivating it directly from cells are solutions within our grasp, but it will take massive public- and private-sector investment to get us there.”