Good Catch Plant-Based Salmon Burgers

Gathered Foods , maker of Good Catch plant-based seafood, has now launched the brand’s first-to-market U.S.-made Plant-Based Salmon Burgers. As 30% of seafood consumers purchase salmon monthly, Good Catch aimed to create an innovative alternative for the most consumed fish in the United States. Plant-Based Salmon Burgers re-create the delicate texture and mild-yet-rich flavor of salmon, adding a juicy touch of citrus to round out the product’s flavor profile. With 16 grams of plant protein per serving, the easy-to-prepare has no unwanted fishy smell once cooked, and can be used in many recipes. The offering will be available through a recent partnership with United Natural Foods Inc., North America's largest natural and organic grocery wholesale distributor, which will help Good Catch reach a wide range of retailers and consumers. Good Catch currently offers a portfolio of 10 product offerings, including shelf-stable Plant-Based Tuna and frozen lines of appetizers and entrées. All of its protein-rich, dairy-free items are made with the company’s proprietary six-legume blend – consisting of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans – which mimics the flakiness of seafood without GMOs, mercury or environmental toxins. The suggested retail price for Good Catch Salmon Burgers is $5.99 per 8-ounce box of two burgers.