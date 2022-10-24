The Good Bean Heat & Eat Meals

Already known for its better-for-you snacks, bean-based food brand The Good Bean has now entered the ready-to-eat category with the launch of Heat & Eat bean-based meals. Inspired by the company founder’s various culinary journeys, the line combines restaurant quality, taste and convenience with plant-based nutrition from beans in four savory options: Indian Coconut Curry, Low-Carb Classic Chili, Santa Fe Green Chili and Mexican Smoky Chipotle. All of the flavors are vegan, gluten-free and made with regeneratively grown beans sourced directly from domestic family farms. Created for wellness-minded consumers seeking clean labels and products that align with their values and lifestyle, the microwavable meals are ready to eat in 90 seconds as an easy main meal or as a side dish. Each pouch contains 7-11 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce pouch of any flavor is $3.99.