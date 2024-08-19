Employee-owned family business Godshall’s, already well known for its premium turkey and beef bacons, has now introduced Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon, marking the first time that the company has launched a branded pork bacon product. Godshall’s is currently the market leader in beef bacon and America’s third-largest turkey bacon brand, as well as the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon. Made from all-natural, small-batch seasoned pork bellies, Godshall’s Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon is made with only seven simple ingredients. The pork bellies undergo a long maturation process before being slowly smoked with hickory wood to ensure a balanced, deep flavor and firm finish, with no added nitrates and nitrites. The result is bacon with a distinctive pink color and a caramelized smoky edge. It’s also gluten-free and contains 3 grams of protein per slice. An 8-ounce package of Godshall’s Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon retails for a suggested $5.79.