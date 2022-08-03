Following a successful debut at Sam’s Club this past January, Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon is expanding to other retailers this April. Sales of beef bacon have grown more than 15% over the past year as consumers seek alternative proteins to satisfy their craving for bacon. Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon is made with premium cuts of U.S.-raised Angus Steak seasoned with traditional steakhouse spices and slowly smoked using real wood, with no chemical preservatives. The product cooks just like pork bacon, but has 50% less fat, 5 grams of protein and just 40 calories per slice. An 8-ounce package has a suggested retail price of $8.99. Additionally, Godshall’s is investing $32 million dollars to expand its Lebanon, Pa., plant that produces the Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon. With expected completion by the fourth quarter of this year, the expansion will double the size of the facility and make continued advancements in robotic technology.