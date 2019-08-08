Giant Food Stores Runs Final Spot in Family-Focused TV Campaign

Giant Food Stores LLC has wrapped up its strategic “Here’s the Deal” campaign, debuting the final spot of three in the TV and digital series. Developed by Philadelphia-based Brownstein Group (BG), Giant Food Store’s advertising agency of record, the campaign highlights the stories of everyday customers and reminds viewers of the grocery and fuel savings that the retailer offers.

“Giant recognizes that price is one of the biggest drivers of customer choice, but that the needs and wants of different family members are crucial as well,” said Matt Simon, VP and chief marketing officer at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “With the new ad campaign, BG helped us capture those moments where customer choices become more personal, relatable and necessary.”

In one spot, for instance, a mother faces off against her hungry teenage sons, whose appetites complicate shopping decisions. In another, a mother wheels an opinionated toddler through the produce aisle. In the final spot, “Road Trip,” a family piles into the car to set off on vacation.

“When it came to developing a tone for the campaign, we opted for the frank and plain-speaking,” explains Gary Greenberg, BG's VP and executive creative director. “Groceries can be expensive, kids can be demanding, and road trips can be logistical nightmares. Giant — with affordable prices and a wealth of options — can help. The simple but thoughtful messaging reflects an intuition derived from a strong, local partnership between Giant and Brownstein Group.”

The agency created a two-ad campaign for the retailer last year, also focusing on family moments.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores employs more than 32,000 associates at its 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and 100-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.